Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) Price Target to $11.00

LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU – Free Report) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $9.00 to $11.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

LXU has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on LSB Industries from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. UBS Group reduced their price target on LSB Industries from $9.00 to $7.75 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LSB Industries presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.69.

Shares of NYSE:LXU opened at $9.81 on Wednesday. LSB Industries has a 52-week low of $6.74 and a 52-week high of $11.69. The stock has a market cap of $701.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.88, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.44.

LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. LSB Industries had a return on equity of 2.70% and a net margin of 3.20%. The firm had revenue of $138.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.64 million. Equities analysts predict that LSB Industries will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP John Burns sold 33,243 shares of LSB Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.25, for a total transaction of $274,254.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 164,529 shares in the company, valued at $1,357,364.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in LSB Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in LSB Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Gendell Jeffrey L boosted its stake in shares of LSB Industries by 22.9% in the first quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 2,450,496 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $21,515,000 after acquiring an additional 457,139 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of LSB Industries by 6.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,581 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of LSB Industries by 9.3% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 1,090,895 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,578,000 after acquiring an additional 92,500 shares during the last quarter. 73.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LSB Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of chemical products. The company provides nitrogen-based fertilizers, such as ammonia, fertilizer grade high density ammonium nitrate (HDAN), and urea ammonia nitrate for fertilizer for corn, pastures, and other crops, as well as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium (NPK) fertilizer blends application.

