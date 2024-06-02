Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) Target Price to $34.00

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on KRC. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Kilroy Realty from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kilroy Realty has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $38.45.

NYSE KRC opened at $33.53 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.85. Kilroy Realty has a 1 year low of $26.37 and a 1 year high of $43.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.02.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 124.14%.

In related news, CAO Merryl Elizabeth Werber sold 3,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total transaction of $112,054.14. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $978,866.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider A. Robert Paratte sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.35, for a total transaction of $400,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,272,435.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Merryl Elizabeth Werber sold 3,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total transaction of $112,054.14. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,081 shares in the company, valued at $978,866.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KRC. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Kilroy Realty during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Wiser Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Kilroy Realty by 67.5% during the first quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC now owns 757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Kilroy Realty during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Kilroy Realty by 458.9% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Kilroy Realty during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 94.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, Kilroy) is a leading U.S. landlord and developer, with operations in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, Greater Seattle and Austin. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

