DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Price Target Raised to $220.00

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) had its target price raised by UBS Group from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the sporting goods retailer’s stock.

DKS has been the subject of several other research reports. Loop Capital lifted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $150.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Williams Trading raised DICK’S Sporting Goods from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $154.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $215.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America raised DICK’S Sporting Goods from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $237.09.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Price Performance

DKS opened at $227.64 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $204.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $172.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $18.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.61. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 1 year low of $100.98 and a 1 year high of $229.56.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 41.80% and a net margin of 7.73%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 13.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is 36.42%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Elizabeth H. Baran sold 2,175 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.78, for a total value of $482,371.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,450,890.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, Chairman Edward W. Stack sold 151,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.93, for a total value of $33,406,825.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 10,899,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,407,940,372.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Elizabeth H. Baran sold 2,175 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.78, for a total transaction of $482,371.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,450,890.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 209,763 shares of company stock worth $46,483,438 over the last three months. 32.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DICK’S Sporting Goods

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1,305.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,917 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 5,496 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 129.6% during the fourth quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 144,050 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $21,168,000 after buying an additional 81,313 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 118,140 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $17,361,000 after buying an additional 21,342 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $695,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1,313.0% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 13,989 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after buying an additional 12,999 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

