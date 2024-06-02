DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Price Target Raised to $232.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $215.00 to $232.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the sporting goods retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on DKS. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $239.00 to $231.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $157.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $226.00 to $224.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $237.09.

DKS stock opened at $227.64 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $204.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.74. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a fifty-two week low of $100.98 and a fifty-two week high of $229.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.61.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 41.80% and a net margin of 7.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.40 earnings per share. Analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 13.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.42%.

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 40,167 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.95, for a total value of $8,995,399.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 280,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,736,457.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, SVP Elizabeth H. Baran sold 2,175 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.78, for a total value of $482,371.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,450,890.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 40,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.95, for a total value of $8,995,399.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 280,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,736,457.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 209,763 shares of company stock valued at $46,483,438. 32.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 3.5% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,853 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,173 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 30,227 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $3,282,000 after buying an additional 3,758 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,095 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $1,856,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council acquired a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,300,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

