DigiByte (DGB) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $6.93 Million

DigiByte (DGB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 2nd. DigiByte has a total market capitalization of $185.26 million and $6.93 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DigiByte coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0109 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, DigiByte has traded down 5.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $67,592.01 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $455.81 or 0.00674361 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.72 or 0.00122385 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00008777 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.75 or 0.00042530 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.43 or 0.00064254 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $150.97 or 0.00223359 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.43 or 0.00089408 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DigiByte Coin Profile

DigiByte is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 12th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 17,046,593,386 coins. The official website for DigiByte is digibyte.org. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DigiByte is https://reddit.com/r/digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for DigiByte is dgbforum.com.

DigiByte Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DigiByte (DGB) is an open-source blockchain and asset creation platform, initiated as a fork of Bitcoin in October 2013. It uses five different algorithms to enhance security and comprises three layers: a smart contract “App Store,” a public ledger, and the core protocol with nodes for transaction relay. DigiByte differentiates itself from Bitcoin by diversifying security, speed, and capacity. It employs five separate algorithms to bolster security and prevent ASIC miners from gaining excessive control. DigiByte also introduced DigiAssets, a platform for launching digital assets, decentralized applications (DApps), and smart contracts, with DGB as its native token. Governance structures within DigiByte operate on a voluntary basis, emphasizing the principle that the network should remain open source and publicly accessible. Jared Tate, also known as “DigiMan,” is the creator of DigiByte.”

