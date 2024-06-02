Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC) Shares Purchased by Keb Asset Management LLC

Keb Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 113,289 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,659 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF comprises about 1.1% of Keb Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Keb Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $2,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jentner Corp grew its position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 28.1% in the third quarter. Jentner Corp now owns 314,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,355,000 after buying an additional 69,134 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 80.4% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 78,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 34,900 shares during the period. WorthPointe LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. WorthPointe LLC now owns 26,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 4,497 shares during the period. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,222,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,222,000 after buying an additional 39,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 519,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,250,000 after purchasing an additional 27,288 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

DFIC traded up $0.26 on Friday, reaching $27.34. 1,102,200 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.74.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

