DLD Asset Management LP Purchases New Stake in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

DLD Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACI. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 255.1% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Albertsons Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Albertsons Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Albertsons Companies by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. 71.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ACI has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Roth Mkm raised shares of Albertsons Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Roth Capital raised shares of Albertsons Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $27.25 price target on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Robert Bruce Larson sold 24,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.24, for a total value of $493,086.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 50,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,016,877.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Albertsons Companies news, CAO Robert Bruce Larson sold 24,362 shares of Albertsons Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.24, for a total transaction of $493,086.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 50,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,016,877.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anuj Dhanda sold 100,000 shares of Albertsons Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total value of $2,035,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 365,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,433,793.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Albertsons Companies Stock Performance

ACI stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.64. 4,236,680 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,650,303. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.84 and a twelve month high of $23.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.51.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.51. The business had revenue of $18.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.40 billion. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 68.02%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Albertsons Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 26th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.52%.

Albertsons Companies Company Profile

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

