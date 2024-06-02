DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON (DOG) Price Tops $0.0075 on Exchanges

DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON (DOG) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 2nd. One DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON token can currently be purchased for about $0.0075 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON has traded up 78.2% against the US dollar. DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON has a total market cap of $747.00 million and $42.73 million worth of DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000015 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON is magiceden.io/runes/doggotothemoon. DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON’s official Twitter account is @leonidasnft.

According to CryptoCompare, “DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON (DOG) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Runes platform. DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON has a current supply of 100,000,000,000. The last known price of DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON is 0.0078576 USD and is up 12.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $45,187,530.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://magiceden.io/runes/DOGGOTOTHEMOON.”

