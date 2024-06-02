Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Sold by Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lowered its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 75.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,714 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $2,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DG. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 3rd quarter worth about $12,047,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 294.5% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,573,000 after purchasing an additional 14,127 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth about $18,861,000. Professional Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. now owns 150,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,523,000 after purchasing an additional 16,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nine27 Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,290,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Trading Up 7.0 %

Shares of DG stock traded up $8.97 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $136.91. 4,872,893 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,641,883. Dollar General Co. has a 1-year low of $101.09 and a 1-year high of $204.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $145.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.93, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.44.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $9.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.89 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 22.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dollar General

In other Dollar General news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 5,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total value of $958,617.07. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,636,371.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 5,909 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total transaction of $958,617.07. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,636,371.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ralph Santana sold 3,009 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total transaction of $468,561.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $505,778.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $147.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $147.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dollar General currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.48.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

