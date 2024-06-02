Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Short Interest Up 20.3% in May

Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,770,000 shares, a growth of 20.3% from the April 30th total of 13,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,290,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Joseph M. Rigby purchased 2,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.94 per share, for a total transaction of $99,982.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $395,093.98. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Robert M. Blue bought 21,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $45.91 per share, for a total transaction of $997,853.85. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,240 shares in the company, valued at $8,091,178.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joseph M. Rigby bought 2,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.94 per share, with a total value of $99,982.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,417 shares in the company, valued at $395,093.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Institutional Trading of Dominion Energy

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the first quarter worth $554,000. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 78.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 76,824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,779,000 after purchasing an additional 33,819 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 177.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 224,653 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,051,000 after purchasing an additional 143,821 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 17.1% during the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 110,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,446,000 after purchasing an additional 16,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the first quarter worth $30,000. 73.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on D. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Dominion Energy from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Mizuho increased their price target on Dominion Energy from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays decreased their target price on Dominion Energy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Dominion Energy from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.73.

Get Our Latest Research Report on D

Dominion Energy Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of D stock opened at $53.92 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.21. Dominion Energy has a twelve month low of $39.18 and a twelve month high of $54.74. The company has a market capitalization of $45.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 11.57%. The company’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Dominion Energy will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.95%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 137.63%.

About Dominion Energy

(Get Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.