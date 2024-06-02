Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Acquires Shares of 5,492 Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,492 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQ. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Block by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,915,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,545,367,000 after acquiring an additional 585,801 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Block by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 11,887,628 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $919,508,000 after buying an additional 1,000,514 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Block by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,377,973 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $802,736,000 after buying an additional 75,161 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Block by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,982,862 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $694,735,000 after buying an additional 71,735 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Block during the 4th quarter worth approximately $528,996,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Block stock opened at $64.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.22, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 2.57. Block, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.85 and a 12-month high of $87.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.32. Block had a return on equity of 2.04% and a net margin of 2.18%. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. Analysts predict that Block, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Block in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $88.00 target price (up from $86.00) on shares of Block in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of Block from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Block from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Block from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.59.

In related news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.75, for a total value of $42,375.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 68,323 shares in the company, valued at $5,790,374.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 4,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.84, for a total transaction of $328,762.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 193,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,231,257.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of Block stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.75, for a total value of $42,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 68,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,790,374.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 359,653 shares of company stock worth $27,333,065 over the last three months. 10.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

