Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Decreases Stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lessened its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 451 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 90.9% during the 4th quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 122.5% during the 3rd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KMB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. HSBC lifted their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.85.

Insider Activity

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Doug Cunningham sold 3,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.82, for a total value of $524,431.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Paula Ramos sold 10,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total value of $1,396,116.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 795 shares in the company, valued at $109,050.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Doug Cunningham sold 3,833 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.82, for a total value of $524,431.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 24,395 shares of company stock worth $3,332,776. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

NYSE KMB opened at $133.30 on Friday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1-year low of $116.32 and a 1-year high of $139.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.38.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.40. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 250.28%. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 89.71%.

About Kimberly-Clark



Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

Further Reading

