Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Purchases 970 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,822 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 6,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 23.7% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 3,182 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in Kraft Heinz by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 76,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after purchasing an additional 10,621 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 31,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 55.1% in the 3rd quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 44,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 15,677 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

KHC opened at $35.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.27. The company has a market cap of $42.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52-week low of $30.68 and a 52-week high of $38.96.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 7.41%. The business had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. Kraft Heinz’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kraft Heinz

In related news, insider Lande Rashida La sold 10,140 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.95, for a total transaction of $364,533.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 158,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,689,662.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KHC. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kraft Heinz currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.08.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on KHC

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.