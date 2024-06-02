Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Sells 8,015 Shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Free Report) by 32.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,015 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF were worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 196,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $231,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 177,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,924,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $73,000.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of EWC stock opened at $38.26 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.84 and its 200 day moving average is $36.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.90. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a twelve month low of $31.41 and a twelve month high of $38.76.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

