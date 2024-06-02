DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) Shares Bought by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Free Report) by 82.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 78,328 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,279 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in DoubleVerify were worth $2,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of DoubleVerify by 15.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,493,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768,064 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,477,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 70.5% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,319,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,329,000 after buying an additional 959,514 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in DoubleVerify by 426.4% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,040,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,279,000 after acquiring an additional 843,045 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in DoubleVerify by 270.0% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,110,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,828,000 after acquiring an additional 810,071 shares during the last quarter. 97.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DoubleVerify Price Performance

DoubleVerify stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.20. The stock had a trading volume of 3,748,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,350,175. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.74 and a twelve month high of $43.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.90, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.10.

DoubleVerify ( NYSE:DV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $140.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.25 million. DoubleVerify had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 11.25%. DoubleVerify’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DoubleVerify declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other DoubleVerify news, insider Julie Eddleman sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.30, for a total value of $27,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 137,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,171,340.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Julie Eddleman sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.30, for a total value of $27,270.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 137,668 shares in the company, valued at $4,171,340.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Andrew E. Grimmig sold 50,924 shares of DoubleVerify stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.51, for a total transaction of $1,706,463.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,322,572.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,431 shares of company stock worth $3,070,904 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on DV. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on DoubleVerify from $37.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. William Blair downgraded DoubleVerify from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on DoubleVerify from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Capital One Financial cut shares of DoubleVerify from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of DoubleVerify from $49.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.05.

DoubleVerify Company Profile

(Free Report)

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and data analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness and quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

