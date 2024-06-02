Draper Asset Management LLC Has $732,000 Holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Draper Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 49.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,379 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,789 shares during the quarter. Airbnb makes up about 0.7% of Draper Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Draper Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ABNB. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Airbnb in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in Airbnb by 518.4% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB traded down $0.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $144.93. 3,778,585 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,677,550. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.74 and a 1-year high of $170.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $155.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $93.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.40, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.24.

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.18. Airbnb had a net margin of 48.23% and a return on equity of 39.37%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. Airbnb’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 50,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total transaction of $8,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 145,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,867,084. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Elinor Mertz sold 9,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.76, for a total transaction of $1,441,564.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 535,530 shares in the company, valued at $83,949,682.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total transaction of $8,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 145,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,867,084. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 238,424 shares of company stock worth $39,747,976 in the last quarter. 27.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ABNB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $170.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Piper Sandler Companies raised their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Airbnb in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price objective (up from $145.00) on shares of Airbnb in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Airbnb presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.38.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

