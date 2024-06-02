Dream Unlimited (TSE:DRM) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $20.78

Shares of Dream Unlimited Corp. (TSE:DRM – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$20.78 and traded as low as C$18.89. Dream Unlimited shares last traded at C$19.00, with a volume of 99,308 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Dream Unlimited from C$27.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th.

Dream Unlimited Stock Performance

Dream Unlimited Announces Dividend

The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$18.99 and a 200-day moving average of C$20.79. The stock has a market capitalization of C$771.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.72 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.32.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Dream Unlimited’s payout ratio is -18.07%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dream Unlimited news, Director Jane Gavan sold 19,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.78, for a total transaction of C$405,791.84. 46.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dream Unlimited Company Profile

Dream Unlimited Corp. formerly known as Dundee Realty Corporation is a real estate investment firm. The firm provides real estate asset management and advisory services including sourcing, acquiring, managing, and developing commercial and residential real estate primarily in Western Canada. It invests in the real estate markets across the globe.

