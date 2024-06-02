Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) Receives $17.61 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.61.

DRVN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Driven Brands from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Driven Brands from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Driven Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays dropped their price target on Driven Brands from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Driven Brands from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Driven Brands by 1.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,390,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,864,000 after purchasing an additional 100,300 shares in the last quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Driven Brands in the fourth quarter worth $49,910,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Driven Brands by 15.3% during the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,052,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,839,000 after acquiring an additional 272,815 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of Driven Brands by 14.3% during the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,580,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Driven Brands during the third quarter valued at $22,402,000. Institutional investors own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DRVN opened at $11.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of -2.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.19. Driven Brands has a fifty-two week low of $10.59 and a fifty-two week high of $27.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.53.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. The firm had revenue of $572.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $584.31 million. Driven Brands had a positive return on equity of 12.08% and a negative net margin of 33.30%. Equities research analysts predict that Driven Brands will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Driven Brands Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers various services, such as paint, collision, glass, repair, car wash, oil change, and maintenance services. The company also distributes automotive parts, including radiators, air conditioning components, and exhaust products to automotive repair shops, auto parts stores, body shops, and other auto repair outlets; windshields and glass accessories through a network of distribution centers; and consumable products, such as oil filters and wiper blades, as well as training services to repair and maintenance, and paint and collision shops.

