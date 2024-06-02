DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Shares Sold by Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC

Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC lessened its stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,088 shares during the period. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners raised its position in DTE Energy by 66.8% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,542,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $280,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,212 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 16.4% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,130,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $509,081,000 after buying an additional 724,561 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 29.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 670,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $66,577,000 after buying an additional 151,507 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in DTE Energy by 108.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 275,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,354,000 after acquiring an additional 143,112 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in DTE Energy by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,229,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $221,314,000 after acquiring an additional 137,960 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

DTE Energy Price Performance

DTE Energy stock traded up $3.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $116.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,519,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 801,064. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.54. DTE Energy has a 1-year low of $90.14 and a 1-year high of $117.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $111.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.02.

DTE Energy Dividend Announcement

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.04). DTE Energy had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. As a group, analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.78%.

Insider Transactions at DTE Energy

In other news, COO Mark W. Stiers sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total transaction of $1,160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,862,836. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on DTE shares. TheStreet upgraded DTE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $108.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.30.

Read Our Latest Analysis on DTE Energy

DTE Energy Profile

(Free Report)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

