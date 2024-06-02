Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Sold by Vectors Research Management LLC

Vectors Research Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 792 shares during the quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 59.1% during the fourth quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 471 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Duke Energy Stock Up 2.2 %

DUK traded up $2.27 on Friday, reaching $103.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,000,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,826,826. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $99.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.10. The company has a market capitalization of $79.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.45. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.06 and a fifty-two week high of $104.60.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.05. Duke Energy had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The company had revenue of $7.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. Duke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $1.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director E Marie Mckee sold 1,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total value of $173,415.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4 shares in the company, valued at approximately $409.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 10,000 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.79, for a total value of $1,027,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,657 shares in the company, valued at $7,057,253.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director E Marie Mckee sold 1,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total value of $173,415.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,695 shares of company stock worth $2,750,815 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DUK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Duke Energy from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Duke Energy from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Duke Energy from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.46.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Duke Energy

About Duke Energy

(Free Report)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.