Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. to Post FY2024 Earnings of ($2.63) Per Share, Chardan Capital Forecasts (NASDAQ:DYN)

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN – Free Report) – Chardan Capital lifted their FY2024 EPS estimates for Dyne Therapeutics in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 28th. Chardan Capital analyst K. Nakae now anticipates that the company will earn ($2.63) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($2.87). Chardan Capital has a “Buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Dyne Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($3.03) per share. Chardan Capital also issued estimates for Dyne Therapeutics’ FY2025 earnings at ($2.50) EPS.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81).

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $36.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.78.

Dyne Therapeutics Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of Dyne Therapeutics stock opened at $31.88 on Friday. Dyne Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $6.40 and a 12-month high of $35.98. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.03 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.51.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dyne Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DYN. Fcpm Iii Services B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $81,543,000. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $140,666,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 23,512.0% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,675,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,915,000 after purchasing an additional 2,663,910 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $15,758,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 8,284.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,132,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,590 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Dyne Therapeutics

In related news, insider Wildon Farwell sold 1,585 shares of Dyne Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total value of $40,734.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 151,590 shares in the company, valued at $3,895,863. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Wildon Farwell sold 1,585 shares of Dyne Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total value of $40,734.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 151,590 shares in the company, valued at $3,895,863. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joshua T. Brumm sold 9,086 shares of Dyne Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.85, for a total transaction of $234,873.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 554,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,330,852.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 126,716 shares of company stock worth $3,497,318 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 20.77% of the company’s stock.

About Dyne Therapeutics

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It is developing a portfolio of muscle disease therapeutics, including programs in myotonic dystrophy type 1; duchenne muscular dystrophy; and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

