Dynex (DNX) Price Up 10.9% This Week

Dynex (DNX) traded up 13.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 2nd. Dynex has a market cap of $46.00 million and $1.51 million worth of Dynex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dynex coin can now be bought for $0.51 or 0.00000744 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Dynex has traded up 10.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Dynex alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000015 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Dynex

Dynex’s genesis date was October 15th, 2022. Dynex’s total supply is 90,540,635 coins and its circulating supply is 90,539,376 coins. Dynex’s official message board is dynexcoin.medium.com. Dynex’s official Twitter account is @dynexcoin. The official website for Dynex is dynexcoin.org.

Dynex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dynex (DNX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Users are able to generate DNX through the process of mining. Dynex has a current supply of 90,493,644.17907037. The last known price of Dynex is 0.45358132 USD and is up 10.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 18 active market(s) with $1,233,284.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dynexcoin.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dynex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dynex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dynex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dynex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.