Eagle Asset Management Inc. Acquires 15,790 Shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Free Report) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 303,649 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,790 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Stericycle were worth $15,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SRCL. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 1.1% in the third quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,493,782 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $245,627,000 after purchasing an additional 62,400 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 5.7% in the third quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 4,328,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $193,506,000 after purchasing an additional 233,612 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,139,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $154,396,000 after purchasing an additional 147,452 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,971,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $97,720,000 after purchasing an additional 192,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 6.6% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,941,254 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,793,000 after purchasing an additional 120,852 shares during the last quarter. 98.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Stericycle alerts:

Stericycle Trading Up 4.5 %

Stericycle stock traded up $2.24 on Friday, hitting $51.54. 859,028 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 519,329. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.16. Stericycle, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.78 and a 1 year high of $57.06.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Stericycle ( NASDAQ:SRCL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $664.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $676.42 million. Stericycle had a positive return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 0.74%. Stericycle’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. Research analysts expect that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Stericycle from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com lowered Stericycle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Stericycle from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $69.00 price target on shares of Stericycle in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Stericycle from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.40.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Stericycle

Stericycle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated waste and compliance services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including regulated medical waste, sharps waste management and disposal, pharmaceutical waste management and disposal, chemotherapy waste and disposal, controlled substance waste disposal, healthcare hazardous waste, and integrated waste stream solutions; specialty services, such as MedDrop medication collection kiosks, safe community solutions, SafeDrop sharps mailback solutions, and airport and maritime waste services; medical supply store services, that includes sharps and disposable biohazardous waste containers, infection control supplies, and seal&send medication mail back; and compliance solutions including Steri-Safe compliance solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stericycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stericycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.