Eagle Asset Management Inc. Acquires 3,088 Shares of Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 211,021 shares of the software’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,088 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned 0.26% of Altair Engineering worth $17,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALTR. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Altair Engineering during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altair Engineering during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 1,157.7% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 981 shares of the software’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altair Engineering during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Marco Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altair Engineering during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Institutional investors own 63.38% of the company’s stock.
Altair Engineering Trading Down 1.2 %
ALTR traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $87.33. The stock had a trading volume of 378,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,157. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 970.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 1.42. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.59 and a 1-year high of $93.69.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
ALTR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Altair Engineering from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Altair Engineering from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Altair Engineering in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of Altair Engineering in a report on Monday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Altair Engineering has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.60.
Insider Buying and Selling at Altair Engineering
In related news, CMO Amy Messano sold 19,852 shares of Altair Engineering stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.51, for a total value of $1,796,804.52. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 18,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,641,941.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CRO Nelson Dias sold 491 shares of Altair Engineering stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total transaction of $41,892.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 33,347 shares in the company, valued at $2,845,166.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Amy Messano sold 19,852 shares of Altair Engineering stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.51, for a total value of $1,796,804.52. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 18,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,641,941.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 369,972 shares of company stock worth $32,217,435. Insiders own 21.75% of the company’s stock.
About Altair Engineering
Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation and design, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services.
