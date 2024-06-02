Eagle Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Free Report) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 231,396 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,279 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.38% of Blueprint Medicines worth $21,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Axiom Investors LLC DE purchased a new position in Blueprint Medicines in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,212,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Blueprint Medicines in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,251,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in Blueprint Medicines in the fourth quarter valued at about $95,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Blueprint Medicines in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,893,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 679,920 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,716,000 after purchasing an additional 38,881 shares during the last quarter.

Blueprint Medicines Stock Performance

Shares of Blueprint Medicines stock traded down $0.80 on Friday, reaching $105.56. 631,490 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 527,932. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a 1-year low of $43.89 and a 1-year high of $111.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a current ratio of 3.76. The firm has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.95 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $97.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.78.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Blueprint Medicines ( NASDAQ:BPMC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.64) by $0.32. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 193.48% and a negative net margin of 102.15%. The firm had revenue of $96.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.58 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BPMC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $78.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.94.

Insider Activity at Blueprint Medicines

In related news, insider Ariel Hurley sold 1,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.88, for a total value of $190,515.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,549,162.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Blueprint Medicines news, Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 25,073 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.28, for a total transaction of $2,188,371.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 176,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,365,644. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ariel Hurley sold 1,834 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.88, for a total value of $190,515.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,549,162.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,123 shares of company stock worth $9,054,679 in the last three months. 4.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Blueprint Medicines Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM, and other mast cell disorders.

Further Reading

