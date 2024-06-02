Eagle Asset Management Inc. Buys 25,863 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 324,585 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 25,863 shares during the quarter. Martin Marietta Materials accounts for 0.9% of Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $161,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 3rd quarter worth about $119,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,974 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,588,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 4.8% during the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 945 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 781.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 6,238 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,561,000 after buying an additional 5,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc grew its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 10,494 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,304,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Roselyn R. Bar sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.29, for a total value of $6,032,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,179,301.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Martin Marietta Materials news, CEO C Howard Nye sold 15,000 shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $604.26, for a total transaction of $9,063,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 134,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,357,566.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Roselyn R. Bar sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.29, for a total value of $6,032,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,970 shares in the company, valued at $36,179,301.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Performance

MLM traded up $4.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $572.08. 821,308 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 352,904. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $595.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $544.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $389.90 and a 52-week high of $626.67.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 31.35%. Martin Marietta Materials’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 21.88 EPS for the current year.

Martin Marietta Materials Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $610.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $621.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Stephens raised their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $575.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $635.00 to $708.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $610.27.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

