Eagle Asset Management Inc. Buys 31,480 Shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 365,137 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,480 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare were worth $22,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PBH. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 85.7% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on PBH shares. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.25.

Shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare stock traded up $1.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $64.31. 244,910 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 278,169. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.42, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.66 and a 200 day moving average of $65.62. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.96 and a fifty-two week high of $75.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.12). Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 18.60% and a return on equity of 13.48%. The firm had revenue of $277.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

