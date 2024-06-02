Eagle Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 434,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,512 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned 1.17% of Casey’s General Stores worth $119,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 283.7% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

Casey’s General Stores Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CASY traded up $4.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $331.78. 237,306 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 237,896. The company has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $212.50 and a 52-week high of $344.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $322.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $298.24.

Casey’s General Stores Dividend Announcement

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.13. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 3.23%. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.36 EPS. Casey’s General Stores’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 12.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is 13.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CASY shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $312.00 price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $350.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Northcoast Research cut Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Casey’s General Stores has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $312.63.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CASY

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

(Free Report)

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.