Eagle Asset Management Inc. Has $13.33 Million Stake in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) by 17.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 540,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 117,089 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned 0.18% of Graphic Packaging worth $13,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GPK. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 67.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,133,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $225,785,000 after buying an additional 4,074,508 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,387,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 102.9% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,928,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $121,480,000 after purchasing an additional 2,498,942 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 7,530,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $167,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,817,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $174,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354,359 shares during the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:GPK traded up $0.88 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.32. The stock had a trading volume of 2,958,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,957,215. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.87 and its 200 day moving average is $26.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.24. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 52 week low of $20.07 and a 52 week high of $29.50. The stock has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81, a P/E/G ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 0.86.

Graphic Packaging ( NYSE:GPK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 32.55%. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. Graphic Packaging’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Saturday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is presently 18.10%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GPK shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Monday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Graphic Packaging presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.13.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and sells consumer packaging products to brands in food, beverage, foodservice, household, and other consumer products. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Manufacturing, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

