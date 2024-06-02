Eagle Asset Management Inc. Has $16.68 Million Stake in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Free Report) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 201,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,752 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.41% of Arcosa worth $16,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Arcosa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arcosa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Arcosa during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Arcosa by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Arcosa by 103,450.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 2,069 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Arcosa from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Arcosa from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Kerry S. Cole sold 10,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.71, for a total value of $973,858.38. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,643,530.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Arcosa Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ACA traded down $0.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $87.91. 428,422 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 219,114. The company has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 30.11 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $83.31 and a 200 day moving average of $81.12. Arcosa, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.98 and a 52-week high of $89.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $598.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $580.06 million. Arcosa had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 6.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Arcosa, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

Arcosa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.85%.

Arcosa Company Profile

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, engineered structures, and transportation markets in the United States. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products.

