Eagle Asset Management Inc. Has $173.24 Million Stock Holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 209,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 28,310 shares during the period. W.W. Grainger comprises about 0.9% of Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned 0.42% of W.W. Grainger worth $173,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,396,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $966,451,000 after buying an additional 204,507 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 978,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $810,586,000 after purchasing an additional 12,445 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 751,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $520,163,000 after purchasing an additional 13,063 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 689,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $571,042,000 after purchasing an additional 11,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 8.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 625,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $432,411,000 after purchasing an additional 47,731 shares in the last quarter. 80.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GWW traded up $13.99 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $921.46. The stock had a trading volume of 504,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,880. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $961.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $911.14. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52 week low of $641.95 and a 52 week high of $1,034.18.

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $9.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.57 by $0.05. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 54.31% and a net margin of 10.94%. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $9.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 39.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a dividend of $2.05 per share. This is a positive change from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.86. This represents a $8.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is presently 22.64%.

GWW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Baird R W lowered W.W. Grainger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stephens upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $1,000.00 to $1,250.00 in a report on Monday, April 29th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $740.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $809.00 to $907.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on W.W. Grainger from $800.00 to $925.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, W.W. Grainger has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $959.44.

W.W. Grainger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

