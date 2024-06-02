Eagle Asset Management Inc. Has $227.36 Million Stock Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 890,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,010 shares during the quarter. CrowdStrike accounts for about 1.2% of Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $227,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CRWD. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike stock traded down $2.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $313.67. The company had a trading volume of 5,401,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,594,977. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $318.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $293.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $139.37 and a 1 year high of $365.00. The firm has a market cap of $75.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 871.33, a P/E/G ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 1.08.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $845.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.08 million. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 2.92%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CRWD shares. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $281.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $373.95.

In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 78,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.78, for a total transaction of $25,514,982.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,148,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $375,176,771.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 78,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.78, for a total value of $25,514,982.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,148,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $375,176,771.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,019 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.80, for a total value of $331,990.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,136 shares in the company, valued at $11,773,108.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 317,000 shares of company stock worth $101,229,160 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

