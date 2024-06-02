Eagle Asset Management Inc. Invests $13.68 Million in PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 525,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,678,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned 0.35% of PENN Entertainment as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of PENN Entertainment by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 1,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in PENN Entertainment by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 36,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in PENN Entertainment by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in PENN Entertainment by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in PENN Entertainment by 60.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. 91.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial raised PENN Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on PENN Entertainment from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Macquarie decreased their target price on PENN Entertainment from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of PENN Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered PENN Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PENN Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.30.

Shares of PENN Entertainment stock traded up $2.87 on Friday, hitting $17.50. 22,948,845 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,198,174. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. PENN Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.50 and a 12-month high of $29.38. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 2.06.

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.20). PENN Entertainment had a negative net margin of 17.77% and a negative return on equity of 3.53%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that PENN Entertainment, Inc. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PENN Entertainment news, Director David A. Handler acquired 40,000 shares of PENN Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.94 per share, with a total value of $597,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 283,450 shares in the company, valued at $4,234,743. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director David A. Handler bought 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.94 per share, with a total value of $597,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 283,450 shares in the company, valued at $4,234,743. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Handler bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.37 per share, with a total value of $307,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 243,450 shares in the company, valued at $3,741,826.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 76,157 shares of company stock valued at $1,154,949. Insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, ESPN BET, and theScore Bet Sportsbook and Casino brands.

