Eagle Asset Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 34.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 67,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,913 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Super Micro Computer worth $19,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Super Micro Computer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new position in Super Micro Computer during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Super Micro Computer by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new position in Super Micro Computer during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in Super Micro Computer by 216.3% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Super Micro Computer alerts:

Insider Activity at Super Micro Computer

In related news, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $869.62, for a total value of $456,550.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,459 shares in the company, valued at $3,008,015.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 17.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Super Micro Computer Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SMCI traded down $43.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $784.51. 7,407,978 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,347,699. The company has a current ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 1 year low of $213.08 and a 1 year high of $1,229.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $881.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $667.87. The stock has a market cap of $43.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.97, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.34.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $6.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.42 by $1.14. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 34.09% and a net margin of 8.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 21.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on SMCI. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Super Micro Computer from $960.00 to $890.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Wedbush increased their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $530.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $937.00 to $800.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $691.00 to $961.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Super Micro Computer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $954.38.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SMCI

About Super Micro Computer

(Free Report)

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Super Micro Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Micro Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.