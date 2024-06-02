Eagle Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 272,526 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,883 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned 0.54% of Haemonetics worth $23,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAE. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,380,858 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $482,017,000 after acquiring an additional 27,146 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Haemonetics by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 826,731 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $70,697,000 after purchasing an additional 59,670 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its stake in Haemonetics by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 712,061 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $60,888,000 after purchasing an additional 152,098 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 534,694 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $45,722,000 after buying an additional 8,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Haemonetics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,591,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Michelle L. Basil sold 12,990 shares of Haemonetics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.08, for a total transaction of $1,144,159.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,753,116.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Michelle L. Basil sold 12,990 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.08, for a total value of $1,144,159.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,753,116.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stewart W. Strong sold 733 shares of Haemonetics stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.04, for a total transaction of $70,397.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,608 shares in the company, valued at $1,498,992.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,380 shares of company stock valued at $2,445,816. 1.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Haemonetics stock traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $84.08. 948,051 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 681,577. Haemonetics Co. has a 1 year low of $70.74 and a 1 year high of $97.97. The firm has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 36.72, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $88.58 and its 200 day moving average is $83.42.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $343.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.53 million. Haemonetics had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 22.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Haemonetics Co. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Haemonetics in a research report on Friday, May 10th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Haemonetics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Haemonetics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.67.

Haemonetics Profile

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides suite of medical products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers automated plasma collection systems, donor management software, and supporting software solutions including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system and Donor360 app.

