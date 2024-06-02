Eagle Asset Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Free Report) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 257,211 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 497 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.78% of Gentherm worth $13,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Gentherm by 211.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Gentherm by 44,050.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Gentherm by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,123 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Gentherm during the 3rd quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Gentherm during the 3rd quarter worth $235,000. 97.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ THRM traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.94. The company had a trading volume of 261,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,096. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Gentherm Incorporated has a twelve month low of $38.21 and a twelve month high of $66.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.95 and a beta of 1.49.

Gentherm ( NASDAQ:THRM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.19. Gentherm had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The firm had revenue of $356.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.11 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gentherm Incorporated will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Gentherm from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Gentherm from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.75.

In other news, CEO Phillip Eyler sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.17, for a total value of $827,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 147,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,127,478.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and sells thermal management and pneumatic comfort technologies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort systems, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units; and other climate comfort systems, including neck and shoulder conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

