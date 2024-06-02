Eagle Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 0.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,935,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 494 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $111,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MNST. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage during the 3rd quarter worth about $480,000. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 32,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 4,360 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 6,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 4,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Monster Beverage from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Monster Beverage from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Monster Beverage from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Monster Beverage from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Monster Beverage from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Monster Beverage has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.32.

In other Monster Beverage news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 659,000 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total transaction of $38,584,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 777,840 shares in the company, valued at $45,542,532. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 7.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MNST traded up $0.68 on Friday, reaching $51.92. The stock had a trading volume of 20,482,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,568,136. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.95. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12-month low of $47.13 and a 12-month high of $61.22.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 22.83% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

