Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ EGRX opened at $3.47 on Wednesday. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.21 and a fifty-two week high of $23.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.08 million, a P/E ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.36.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eagle Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 500,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,885,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $575,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,134,363 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,889,000 after acquiring an additional 293,276 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 172.0% during the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 38,900 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 24,600 shares during the period. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. 85.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing product candidates to treat diseases of the central nervous system or metabolic critical care, and oncology in the United States. The company offers Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; and Belrapzo and Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

