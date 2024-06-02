Edgio, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGIO) Short Interest Update

Edgio, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGIO – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 427,200 shares, an increase of 6.6% from the April 30th total of 400,900 shares. Currently, 13.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 128,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Edgio stock. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edgio, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGIO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 46,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. 23.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Edgio stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,643. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.83. The company has a market capitalization of $54.28 million, a PE ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 0.41. Edgio has a 52 week low of $6.67 and a 52 week high of $44.00.

Separately, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Edgio from $30.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th.

Edgio, Inc provides edge-enabled software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates private global networks with distributed computing resources and extensive connectivity to last-mile broadband network providers; offers live and on-demand video delivery services; and provides platform, media, and application solutions.

