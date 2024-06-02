Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Bought by Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,092 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EW. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Pingora Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Operose Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 247.0% during the 3rd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 635 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 292.6% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 636 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of EW stock opened at $86.89 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.10. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1 year low of $60.57 and a 1 year high of $96.12.

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 23.01% and a return on equity of 22.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Daniel J. Lippis sold 1,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total transaction of $156,030.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,213 shares in the company, valued at $1,566,038.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.67, for a total value of $2,543,764.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $388,801.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Daniel J. Lippis sold 1,715 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total transaction of $156,030.70. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,566,038.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 182,069 shares of company stock valued at $16,169,397. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EW. StockNews.com upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.06.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

