El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.18 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NASDAQ:LOCO)

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair lifted their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for El Pollo Loco in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 29th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.18 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.17. The consensus estimate for El Pollo Loco’s current full-year earnings is $0.71 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for El Pollo Loco’s FY2024 earnings at $0.70 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of El Pollo Loco in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com cut El Pollo Loco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on El Pollo Loco from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd.

LOCO opened at $10.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $332.15 million, a PE ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 1.44. El Pollo Loco has a 1 year low of $8.11 and a 1 year high of $11.99.

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $116.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.09 million. El Pollo Loco had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 10.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOCO. Fund 1 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of El Pollo Loco during the fourth quarter worth about $7,746,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of El Pollo Loco by 197.2% during the first quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 491,244 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,785,000 after purchasing an additional 325,963 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in El Pollo Loco by 33.1% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 541,441 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,846,000 after acquiring an additional 134,673 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in El Pollo Loco in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,162,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in El Pollo Loco by 321.8% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 145,498 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 111,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. It operates and franchises restaurants located in California, Nevada, Arizona, Texas, Colorado, Utah, and Louisiana. It also licenses its brand to restaurants in the Philippines.

