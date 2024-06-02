Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Short Interest Update

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,970,000 shares, an increase of 26.0% from the April 30th total of 13,470,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,340,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days.

Elanco Animal Health Trading Up 0.5 %

ELAN stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,101,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,028,433. Elanco Animal Health has a 52 week low of $7.88 and a 52 week high of $17.84. The stock has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a PE ratio of -6.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.92.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 29.83% and a positive return on equity of 5.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 price target (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.29.

Insider Activity at Elanco Animal Health

In other news, Director William F. Doyle acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.98 per share, for a total transaction of $254,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 76,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,296,083.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Elanco Animal Health news, Director William F. Doyle bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.98 per share, for a total transaction of $254,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 76,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,296,083.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director R David Hoover purchased 20,000 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.14 per share, for a total transaction of $322,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 185,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,985,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Elanco Animal Health

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ELAN. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Elanco Animal Health by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 101,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 4,783 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 13,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 140,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 33,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 3,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 334.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,529,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177,403 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.48% of the company’s stock.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

See Also

