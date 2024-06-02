Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. Purchases New Shares in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 39,347 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,087,000. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Ameris Bancorp as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Ameris Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. Institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABCB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. StockNews.com raised Ameris Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Ameris Bancorp from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ameris Bancorp news, insider Jon S. Edwards sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.35, for a total transaction of $355,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,826,368.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ameris Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ABCB traded up $2.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 253,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,688. Ameris Bancorp has a 12-month low of $30.85 and a 12-month high of $53.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 1.04.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.06. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 18.06%. The business had revenue of $267.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. Ameris Bancorp’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameris Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 31st were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.60%.

Ameris Bancorp Profile

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division. The company offers commercial and retail checking, regular interest-bearing savings, money market, individual retirement, and certificates of deposit accounts.

