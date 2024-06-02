Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. Sells 12,000 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. cut its position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 97,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,000 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp makes up approximately 2.3% of Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $3,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. rhino investment partners Inc increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 1,301,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,891,000 after acquiring an additional 217,956 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 88,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,056,000 after acquiring an additional 21,251 shares in the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $597,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $258,000. Finally, Lcnb Corp increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 19,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price objective (down previously from $42.00) on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $37.50 to $39.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective (up previously from $39.00) on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fifth Third Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.86.

Fifth Third Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ FITB traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.42. The stock had a trading volume of 6,721,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,934,543. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.77 and its 200 day moving average is $34.62. Fifth Third Bancorp has a twelve month low of $22.49 and a twelve month high of $39.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.24.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 17.70%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Insider Activity at Fifth Third Bancorp

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Jude Schramm sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.38, for a total value of $181,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,072,172.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Kala Gibson sold 14,857 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.38, for a total transaction of $540,497.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,696,981.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jude Schramm sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.38, for a total value of $181,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 139,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,072,172.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,857 shares of company stock valued at $1,787,638. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

(Free Report)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.



