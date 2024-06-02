Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) Shares Bought by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA – Free Report) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 234,192 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,232 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Endava were worth $18,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Endava by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,807,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,650,000 after buying an additional 256,250 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Endava during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,433,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Endava by 156.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 866,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,669,000 after buying an additional 528,384 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Endava by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 499,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,876,000 after buying an additional 3,022 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Endava by 66.3% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 419,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,687,000 after buying an additional 167,450 shares during the period. 62.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Endava in a research note on Friday, May 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.10 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Endava from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Endava from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Endava from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on Endava from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Endava presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.41.

NYSE:DAVA traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.94. The company had a trading volume of 866,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 700,305. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.65 and a 200 day moving average of $53.18. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.93 and a beta of 1.14. Endava plc has a 1 year low of $26.62 and a 1 year high of $81.06.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $221.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.59 million. Endava had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 7.13%. On average, analysts forecast that Endava plc will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers ideation and production services in the payments and financial services, telecommunications, media, and technology verticals; and business analysis, data analytics, program management, digital product strategy, private equity value enhancement, IT strategy, architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

