EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Short Interest Up 7.1% in May

Jun 2nd, 2024

EnerSys (NYSE:ENSGet Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,210,000 shares, a growth of 7.1% from the April 30th total of 1,130,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 232,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.2 days. Currently, 3.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ENS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of EnerSys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Oppenheimer lowered EnerSys from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded EnerSys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EnerSys has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EnerSys

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in EnerSys in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of EnerSys by 189.6% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in EnerSys by 231.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in EnerSys by 1,386.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in EnerSys in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. 94.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EnerSys Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE ENS traded down $1.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $107.84. 257,966 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 251,568. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $95.17 and its 200 day moving average is $94.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.35. EnerSys has a fifty-two week low of $83.27 and a fifty-two week high of $113.34.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENSGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.06. EnerSys had a return on equity of 20.21% and a net margin of 7.51%. The business had revenue of $910.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $893.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that EnerSys will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EnerSys Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.85%.

About EnerSys

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in four segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, Specialty, and New Ventures. The Energy Systems segment offers uninterruptible power systems (UPS) applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, data center, and renewable and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

