Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Stock Holdings Lifted by Crestline Management LP

Crestline Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 97.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,250 shares during the quarter. Entergy accounts for 1.0% of Crestline Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Crestline Management LP owned 0.06% of Entergy worth $11,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ETR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,038,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,408,582,000 after buying an additional 104,803 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Entergy by 64.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,562,369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $422,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787,977 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Entergy by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,506,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $416,883,000 after purchasing an additional 48,047 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,961,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $400,901,000 after purchasing an additional 796,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ClearBridge Investments Ltd boosted its position in shares of Entergy by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 3,115,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $315,254,000 after buying an additional 706,059 shares during the period. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ETR shares. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Entergy from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 price target on shares of Entergy in a report on Monday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Entergy from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Entergy from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Entergy from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Entergy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.09.

Entergy Stock Up 4.4 %

Shares of NYSE ETR traded up $4.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $112.49. 3,106,469 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,648,162. The company’s fifty day moving average is $107.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.35. Entergy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $87.10 and a fifty-two week high of $114.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $24.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.69.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.36). Entergy had a net margin of 17.75% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The firm had revenue of $31.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Entergy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Entergy

In related news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.23, for a total transaction of $165,345.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $273,260.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Entergy news, CAO Reginald T. Jackson sold 9,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.71, for a total value of $1,003,284.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,465.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.23, for a total value of $165,345.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,479 shares in the company, valued at $273,260.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,729 shares of company stock valued at $2,194,615 in the last 90 days. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Further Reading

