Enterprise Diversified (OTCMKTS:SYTE) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $5.49

Enterprise Diversified, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SYTE – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.49 and traded as low as $5.49. Enterprise Diversified shares last traded at $5.49, with a volume of 4,000 shares changing hands.
Enterprise Diversified Stock Performance
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.49.
Enterprise Diversified Company Profile
Enterprise Diversified, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the Internet, asset management, real estate, and other businesses in the United States and Canada. The company operates four segments: Asset Management Operations, Real Estate Operations, Internet Operations, and Other Operations.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Enterprise Diversified
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/27 – 5/31
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- Foot Locker’s Quarter Sends Doubters Running
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- Costco Wholesale Can Hit New Highs; A Rebound Is Coming
Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Diversified Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Diversified and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.