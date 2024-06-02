Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,180,000 shares, a growth of 16.1% from the April 30th total of 3,600,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,670,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Equitable news, insider Seth P. Bernstein sold 152,473 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.06, for a total transaction of $5,803,122.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,374,399.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Equitable news, insider Seth P. Bernstein sold 152,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.06, for a total value of $5,803,122.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,374,399.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.66, for a total transaction of $1,129,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 695,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,174,641.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 239,411 shares of company stock valued at $8,980,534 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of Equitable
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQH. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Equitable in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,425,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Equitable during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,573,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Equitable during the 4th quarter worth $2,977,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Equitable by 1,739.8% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 153,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,105,000 after acquiring an additional 144,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Equitable during the fourth quarter valued at $362,000. 92.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Equitable Stock Performance
Shares of Equitable stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,824,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,519,424. Equitable has a one year low of $24.23 and a one year high of $41.64. The firm has a market cap of $13.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.96.
Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. The company’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Equitable will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.
Equitable Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. This is a boost from Equitable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.24%.
Equitable Company Profile
Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions, Wealth Management, and Legacy.
