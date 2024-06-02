Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,180,000 shares, a growth of 16.1% from the April 30th total of 3,600,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,670,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Equitable news, insider Seth P. Bernstein sold 152,473 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.06, for a total transaction of $5,803,122.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,374,399.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Equitable news, insider Seth P. Bernstein sold 152,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.06, for a total value of $5,803,122.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,374,399.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.66, for a total transaction of $1,129,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 695,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,174,641.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 239,411 shares of company stock valued at $8,980,534 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get Equitable alerts:

Institutional Trading of Equitable

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQH. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Equitable in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,425,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Equitable during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,573,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Equitable during the 4th quarter worth $2,977,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Equitable by 1,739.8% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 153,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,105,000 after acquiring an additional 144,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Equitable during the fourth quarter valued at $362,000. 92.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EQH shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Equitable from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Equitable from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Equitable from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Equitable from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Equitable from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.10.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on EQH

Equitable Stock Performance

Shares of Equitable stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,824,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,519,424. Equitable has a one year low of $24.23 and a one year high of $41.64. The firm has a market cap of $13.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.96.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. The company’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Equitable will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

Equitable Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. This is a boost from Equitable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.24%.

Equitable Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions, Wealth Management, and Legacy.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.