Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,370,000 shares, a decline of 7.4% from the April 30th total of 1,480,000 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 932,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.
Equity Commonwealth Price Performance
NYSE EQC traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $19.31. 1,064,760 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 804,419. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.01. Equity Commonwealth has a 52-week low of $17.93 and a 52-week high of $21.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.44 and a beta of 0.24.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, CAO Andrew Levy sold 2,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total transaction of $45,072.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,126.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Equity Commonwealth
About Equity Commonwealth
Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's portfolio is comprised of four properties totaling 1.5 million square feet.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Equity Commonwealth
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/27 – 5/31
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- Foot Locker’s Quarter Sends Doubters Running
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- Costco Wholesale Can Hit New Highs; A Rebound Is Coming
Receive News & Ratings for Equity Commonwealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Commonwealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.