Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,370,000 shares, a decline of 7.4% from the April 30th total of 1,480,000 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 932,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Equity Commonwealth Price Performance

NYSE EQC traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $19.31. 1,064,760 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 804,419. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.01. Equity Commonwealth has a 52-week low of $17.93 and a 52-week high of $21.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.44 and a beta of 0.24.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Andrew Levy sold 2,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total transaction of $45,072.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,126.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Equity Commonwealth

About Equity Commonwealth

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,616,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,041,000 after acquiring an additional 53,760 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its position in Equity Commonwealth by 91.3% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 86,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 41,483 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 435.2% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 90,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after buying an additional 73,766 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Equity Commonwealth in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,394,000. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 78.3% during the 3rd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 569,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,465,000 after buying an additional 250,266 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's portfolio is comprised of four properties totaling 1.5 million square feet.

